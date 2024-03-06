Housing, groceries, and childcare are some of the biggest concerns in Powell River.

That comes from federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who visited the city on Monday to talk about concerns and priorities with residents.

North Island-Powell River MP Rache Blaney joined Singh during these talks, saying that they also spoke to the Tla’amin Nation.

“They had very similar concerns about housing and affordability, and of course as a treaty nation they were just wanting to make sure that we continue to push for resources for them,” said Blaney. “We also talked to Moms Stop The Harm and talked about the opioid toxic drug crisis, and the impacts that it’s having. The mothers were very clear that they just want to save people from living the experiences they’ve had to live through.”

Singh says they have made some progress, including the $10-a-day childcare program which aims to provide families with affordable, and inclusive care.

“We want to see that expanded, and we want to make sure that we have enough workers so we can have enough spaces,” said Singh.

He adds for the next major pushes, they want to focus on groceries and housing, in the hopes of making life affordable for the community.