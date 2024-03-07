Vancouver Island University has been gifted $100,000 to fund new equipment and says it will help keep their students competitive in a fast-growing world.

The money was given by the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skill to purchase 39 new computer systems for the university’s Information Technology and Applied Systems (ITAS) program, and VIU chair of ITAS calls it an integral part of students learning.

“The new equipment keeps us cutting edge, keeps everything we’re teaching relevant, and the students love it,” he says. “They can get more of their schoolwork done in less time.”

Dean of VIU’s Trades and Applied Technology Faculty says the investment, and new technology, will help the university continue to produce successful graduates as the demand for information technology and information systems grows.

“We are grateful to the province for their continued support for our learners,” she says. “This investment is a game changer for our students that sets time on the path to successful IT careers.”

Students also had the chance to weigh in on the conversation and echoed what their educators were saying, and Tyler Wetzel added he feels this makes him feel more comfortable with applying for jobs after graduation.

“The new technology equips me with essential skills for immediate entry into the workforce,” he says. “It also helps students who are interested in specializing in specific areas of the industry pursue their passions upon graduation.”

According to a media release, the ITAS program is a two-year diploma program and is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Canada.