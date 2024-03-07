A Sechelt Provincial Court has found three people guilty of multiple violations of Canada’s Fisheries Act after they were found in possession of prohibited clam species.

The verdict was handed down on Feb. 8, and the presiding judge handed down fines totaling $29,000 after an inspection of the three on Sept. 22, 2022, was able to turn up 14 rockfish, 969 Littleneck/Manilla clams, 1 oyster, 83 Varnish clams and 12 Butter clams.

A media release says in 2022 Varnish clams and Butter clams were prohibited from harvesting authorities seized them along with all the shellfish and rockfish, which were later released live in a different location.

The release states the anglers were all given prohibitions for fishing and were banned from the fishing lodge for up to two years.

Canada’s Fisheries Act outlines the rules and regulations surrounding the protection and preservation of at-risk fishing populations and the release says the judgment outlines the seriousness of the offences.

Currently, a licensed angler is only allowed one rockfish per day and an individual limit of 60 clams per day.