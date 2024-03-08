Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Island & CoastPowell River airport runway to close between April and June for upgrades
Island & Coast

Powell River airport runway to close between April and June for upgrades

By Justin Waddell
The Powell River Airport (supplied by Dave Brindle, City of Powell River)

The runway at Powell River Airport will not be aircraft-friendly for over two months as the city makes upgrades to its pavement and electrics.

The city says this is in line with its 2020-2045 Airport Master Plan. It is a grant-funded project and is expected to proceed quickly but needs a full runway closure.

A review of bids is now underway after the process closed on Tuesday. The runway will need to be closed for a maximum of eight weeks once the contract is awarded to the successful bidder, and more details will be announced once that is decided.

Helicopter services will still operate along with floatplane service out of Powell Lake while the project is ongoing, according to the city.

