The runway at Powell River Airport will not be aircraft-friendly for over two months as the city makes upgrades to its pavement and electrics.

The city says this is in line with its 2020-2045 Airport Master Plan. It is a grant-funded project and is expected to proceed quickly but needs a full runway closure.

A review of bids is now underway after the process closed on Tuesday. The runway will need to be closed for a maximum of eight weeks once the contract is awarded to the successful bidder, and more details will be announced once that is decided.

Helicopter services will still operate along with floatplane service out of Powell Lake while the project is ongoing, according to the city.