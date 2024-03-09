Strong winds are in the forecast tonight, as a wind warning is now in effect for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment and Climate change Canada says two Pacific fronts will be moving in today, with the second one to approach the B.C. south coast in the evening.

Winds of 70 kilometers an hour will gust up to 90 in Parksville, Courtenay, Campbell River, Sechelt, and Powell River.

They say high winds could toss loose objects, cause utility outages or break tree branches.

The winds will ease up on Sunday morning.