Jobs are hard to find, but the Port of Nanaimo is looking to bring employers to those seeking employment to their fifth annual career fair.

The fair is expected to showcase up to 25 employers who were chosen for those interested in networking in the marine industry and following industry trends and educational pathways.

Port of Nanaimo’s CEO Ian Marr says the event is a dynamic platform for both job seekers and their partners in the marine industry to build connections and grow the local economy.

“This event not only supports our commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation but also highlights the diverse career opportunities in the marine sector,” Marr says.

The event is scheduled to run on Wednesday at the Port Theatre in Nanaimo from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free for anyone who attends.

For a complete list of companies in attendance visit the Port of Nanaimo’s website.