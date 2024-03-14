The world’s first electric tugboat fleet has a new home base for its crew, built in Campbell River.

HaiSea Marine, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan, held a naming and blessing ceremony this week for a new float house which will serve as the operations and maintenance base for the tugboat fleet. The electric tugboats, first in the world, will be used to guide liquid natural gas ships in and out of Kitimat, expected to begin later this year.

“When HaiSea was still in the idea and planning phase, we challenged Seaspan to create something different; an environmentally friendly tugboat fleet to ply our waters; job opportunities for Haisla Nation members and our local First Nations neighbours; and lastly, we

wanted diversity and inclusion to be part of HaiSea’s culture,” said Elected Chief Councillor Crystal Smith in a news release. “As we celebrate the naming of the Zewén facility, it is clear that our shared vision of diversity, inclusion, and environmental innovation is coming to fruition.”

“The Zewén is an impressive structure and is certainly fitting for an initiative as cutting-edge and dynamic as HaiSea Marine. In addition to serving as a warm and comfortable base for mariners, it will symbolize progress and opportunities for the Haisla Nation. As an organization that prioritizes the safety of its people, partners and neighbours, as well as protecting the marine environment, LNG Canada is grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the HaiSea joint venture,” said Jason Klein, CEO of LNG Canada.

The floathouse was built by Pacific Marine Construction and is designed to resist the strongest tides and weather. It features a workshop, gym and sleeping areas, and will hold up to eight crew.

It’s been named Zewén, after the Haisla word for Coho.