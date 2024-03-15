A Campbell River company will be rebuilding Powell River’s airport runway.

Powell River City Council awarded the contract Thursday afternoon to Upland Contracting for $6.3 million.

The city received a federal grant of $8 million to do the work.

Construction is expected to start early next month to tear up and replace 3,623 feet of asphalt that’s at the end of its lifespan.

The runway will also be extended by 146 feet, the slope will be reduced and lighting will be upgraded and replaced.

Infrastructure Director Tor Birtig says the Campbell River company plans to use local subcontractors.

“I reached out to ensure that they were including the local sources. Like (the) gravel source is coming in local, electrical looks like it’s going to be local. Paving, it looks like it’s going to be with the local outfit,” Birtig told council.

Transportation Manager Cam Reed says the improvements could lead to bigger planes and more cargo.

“Pacific Coastal (Airlines) is going to see gains in the number of passengers that they’re able to move now after this project. There will be gains and significant ones as far as we can determine,” Reed said.

The runway will be closed for two months during construction.

Mayor Ron Woznow has already talked with Harbour Air and says the company is already planning more flights during the closure.

As for emergencies, council heard most of the medivac flights are by helicopter from the local hospital. The Comox Valley Airport and Texada Island Airport will be used for emergencies when Powell River’s airstrip is out of commission.