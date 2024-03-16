A series of workshops next month will help people in qathet regional district learn how to react in a natural disaster.

The resilient community evacuation workshops will be hosted by the district, focusing on teaching communities about evacuation planning in the event of a real-life emergency.

As part of the district’s emergency preparedness program, these workshops will have mapping, evacuation route scenarios, demonstrations within the evacuation supply container, and practical information on emergency preparedness.

The workshops will be free, with snacks and refreshments to be provided. They will take place in Lasqueti Island, Powell River, Texada Island, South of town, and Lund and area from April 6 to April 28.

For more information, visit the district’s website.