The qathet Regional District and CUPE Local 798 have reached a new three-year collective agreement.

According to a release from the regional district, the agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2024, and will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2026.

“We firmly believe that our employees are the foundation to successful and sustainable service delivery and this collective agreement process highlights just how important positive negotiations are to continuing day-to-day operations,” said Regional Board Chair Clay Brander. “Approving wage increases and clarifying terminology throughout the agreement was critical for ensuring the regional district continues to attract, retain and support our talented and experienced staff.”

The wage increases outlined in the settlement are: 3.9 per cent effective Jan. 1, 2024; three per cent effective Jan. 1, 2025; and two per cent — or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is higher — effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Both parties reviewed the agreement, refining language to improve clarity and ensure equitable application of terms across the organization.

“This agreement is the result of constructive discussions and a shared vision for our workforce,” said Michelle Jones, acting chief administrative officer of the qathet Regional District. “It supports our employees and strengthens our shared ability to serve the community with excellence. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the negotiating teams for their collaborative efforts and commitment to positive outcomes.”

The regional district said the agreement improves support for flexible work arrangements, increases access to employee health benefits and raises financial allowances for personal protective clothing.