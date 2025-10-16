A fatal collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle closed a section of the Sunshine Coast Highway in Halfmoon Bay on Tuesday.

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to the 7900 block of the highway around 11:19 a.m. on Oct. 15.

“Witnesses reported that the motorcycle unexpectedly veered across the centre line, colliding with the oncoming truck,” said RCMP in a news release. “Despite extended lifesaving efforts by EHS personnel, the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.”

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, and traffic was detoured via Redrooffs Road while emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene.

RCMP said officers are still looking for dashcam footage that could help with the investigation. Anyone with relevant footage is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 and quote file number 2025-8297.