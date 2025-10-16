Subscribe to Local News
RCMP
Less than 1 min.read

Motorcyclist dies after veering over centre line, into truck in Halfmoon Bay

Tyler Hay
By Tyler Hay

A fatal collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle closed a section of the Sunshine Coast Highway in Halfmoon Bay on Tuesday. 

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to the 7900 block of the highway around 11:19 a.m. on Oct. 15. 

“Witnesses reported that the motorcycle unexpectedly veered across the centre line, colliding with the oncoming truck,” said RCMP in a news release. “Despite extended lifesaving efforts by EHS personnel, the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.” 

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, and traffic was detoured via Redrooffs Road while emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene. 

RCMP said officers are still looking for dashcam footage that could help with the investigation. Anyone with relevant footage is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 and quote file number 2025-8297. 

Tyler Hay
Tyler Hay
Tyler has been back and forth between Vancouver Island and Alberta during his career in journalism. He first joined Vista Radio in Lethbridge, Alberta after working as an editor in Ladysmith and Parksville. Now he is back on the Island to settle and is based out of Nanaimo writing about local politics. When not writing, he is busy sailing, riding motorcycles and fixing things in his shop.

