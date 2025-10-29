Subscribe to Local News
Halloween happenings taking over Powell River

Sage Daniels
By Sage Daniels

A variety of spooky events are taking place across Powell River this Halloween, sure to pique the interest of trick‑or‑treaters, haunted‑house‑goers and costume enthusiasts alike.

The James Thomson Halloween Carnival, one of the town’s only events focused on children 12 and under, will take place at James Thomson School, 6388 Sutherland Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. The carnival will feature a haunted forest, haunted classroom, carnival games with prizes and a cakewalk.

Another kid‑friendly and popular event returning for another year of festivities is the Great Marine Trick‑or‑Treat. Several businesses on Marine Ave., between Alberni St. and Duncan St., will hand out candy and treats to kids of all ages from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Costumes are encouraged and families are asked to stay cautious of road safety.

A more mature crowd is in for a treat as well. The Haunted Ball Halloween dance at Dwight Hall, located in Townsite, will feature a costume contest with prizes, $5 drinks and a live DJ.

The ball takes place Oct. 31, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at 32 Lakes Café & Bakery and River City Coffee.

For those seeking a bit more of a fright — and even a ghostly history lesson on the city of Powell River — the haunted walking tours in the historic Townsite are for you. Hosted by  qathet  Museum & Archives, the hour‑long tours guide participants through the recent history of Townsite and the spirits said to linger around the buildings there.

Tours begin at 6211 Walnut St., with final tours running Oct. 31. Book online at qathetmuseum.ca/product/haunted‑walking‑tour.

With all the Halloween excitement to come, community members are reminded that some Halloween traditions are not to be taken lightly.

In a social‑media post, the City of Powell River reminded residents to follow proper fireworks etiquette and regulations. Residents are required to have a permit (available through the fire chief), discharge fireworks safely away from buildings, vehicles and overhead hazards, and be considerate of others.

Sage is a news reporter based in Campbell River, B.C. He went to college for Radio Broadcasting in Toronto, where he worked in his college news room. When Sage isn't in his office, he's likely in the bush or playing his bass guitar. You can reach Sage at (250) 286-4997 or [email protected].

