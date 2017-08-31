Fire crews successfully took part in a big training exercise at the dam this week.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says a number of agencies were involved in the high-angle rescue scenario.

“Our objective of being able to have sort of a proof-of-concept of rescuing somebody over the Powell River Dam in a very [very] tight, dangerous and dynamic situation – we proved that we have the capability. Multiple times we used live, living people as our casualties and bought them up [and we] did so successfully.”

Swanson thanks all agencies who assisted and he thanks the public for staying back and letting crews train at the dam.