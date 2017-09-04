Police across the province are reminding drivers to be extra cautious this week as kids head back to school.

Sergeant Kevin Day with the Powell River RCMP says it’s an exciting time for kids to get back to school, but they want to make sure everyone stays safe.

“There will be youth in and among the school zones, so we ask that drivers are cognizant and we just want to put a reminder out that they use care when driving through school zones and ultimately obey the speed signs.”

Day notes police will be out in full force making sure drivers obey the speed limits, and that kids are obeying the rules of the road as they walk to school.

Meanwhile, ICBC’s Colleen Woodger says if kids are biking, skateboarding or rollerblading to school it’s important to always wear a helmet.

“You also want to make sure that you get off the bike, the scooter or skateboard when you cross the street to show that you have full intention [to cross].”

Numbers from ICBC show that 370 children are injured in crashes each year in BC, while 72 are injured each year in school and playground zones.

Police are also reminding drivers to be wary of school buses and to make sure they stop when the flashing lights are on and the stop sign is out.