VICTORIA, B.C.- The BC Government is looking for a few exceptional people. Nominations are now open for the Order of British Columbia.

The award is the province’s highest honour for people who have “served with great distinction or excelled in any field.”

Since the Order of British Columbia was established in 1989 418 people have been recognized from a variety of fields including business, volunteer, the arts, and sports.

Anyone can submit a nomination. It has to be in by April 16th. You find more information about how to nominate someone at the Order of BC website.