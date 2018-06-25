POWELL RIVER, B.C. – On Saturday, the Powell River Pro-Life Society hosted a demonstration at Willingdon Beach.

A release from RCMP Constable Ron Palmquist states that at around 11:00 a.m. on June 23rd, the local detachment received a report of a protest being held in the area that “escalated into a disturbance.”

After police responded, a 29-year-old Powell River resident was arrested for “obstructing police during the execution of their duties.”

Palmquist said the man was released a short time later after his arrest.

The Powell River RCMP is continuing to investigate the incident.