NORTH ISLAND, BC- BC Ferries have confirmed some routes will be serving alcohol but there are no plans for North Island routes.

BC Ferries will be developing a pilot project to serve alcohol on the following vessels between Vancouver and Victoria:

-Spirit of British Columbia

-Spirit of Vancouver

-Coastal Celebration

Wine and beer will be available with a meal in the Pacific Buffet.

Currently BC Ferries is already serving alcohol on the 22-hour sailing between Port Hardy and Port Rupert, according to Astrid Braunschmidt, the manager of communications and media relations for BC Ferries.

There are no plans to put alcohol on any more routes at this time, according to Braunschmidt.

An official announcement about the move to serve alcohol will be made shortly, according to the ferry service.