qathet Regional District Communications and Engagement Strategy

The qathet Regional District is updating our Communications and Engagement Strategy. This Strategy informs how we have conversations with residents in the region. We are seeking your feedback on how to communicate and engage with residents more effectively on services and projects that impact you. Your feedback will directly inform updates to our Communications and Engagement Strategy.

The qRD will be hosting virtual public workshops for Electoral Areas and the City of Powell River beginning Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The purpose of the engagement is to gather public comments on how to improve public engagement for qRD projects and initiatives. Accompanying the workshops is a survey, open to all residents in the region, which will be available from October 18 to November 8, 2021. Participants can enter their names to win one of two $50 gift certificates from a local business.



The qRD hopes to involve a broad range of community members and key actors to ensure a diversity of community views, knowledge and interests are represented to help form the qRD’s Regional Communications and Engagement Strategy.

The Regional Communications and Engagement Strategy aims to address both internal and external communications and engagement processes and will include identifying communications gaps in the region, barriers to communications and engagement, and determining the most effective communications methodologies for each Electoral Area and residents of the City.



Register to attend a workshop, fill out the survey and learn more about the Regional Communications and Engagement Strategy project at qathet.ca/communications-strategy.

The qRD serves the rural areas from Lund to Saltery Bay including the City of Powell River, Texada, Savary and Lasqueti Islands and provides some services, through conract, to Tla’amin Nation. To learn more please visit qathet.ca.