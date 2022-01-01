qathet Regional District to consider Five-Year Financial Plan

The qathet Regional District (qRD) administration and operations are governed by the Local Government Act and Community Charter. Each year the qRD must undergo an annual budgeting process. The annual budgeting process provides a road map to the organization, and assists in the day-to-day management of the qRD. The budgeting process enables the qRD to set their service tax rates for the year, assess liabilities, capital financing and any property acquisitions and dispositions. In addition, the annual budgeting process feeds the Five-Year Financial Plan, which outlines five year capital project planning, and asset management for the entire region. Whenever possible, the qRD works collaboratively with local key actors, as well as the Provincial and Federal government to acquire grant funding to help pay for services and projects to reduce the tax burden on our residents.

The Meetings

The qRD will meet to consider its 2022 budget and Five-Year Financial Plan at monthly Finance Committee meetings scheduled for January 19, 2022 and February 16, 2022. All meetings are open to the public and will be held both virtually and in the Regional District boardroom located in Unit 103-4675 Marine Avenue, Powell River, BC V8A 2L2. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited to attend, either virtually or in person. In person attendance will be limited to support social distancing.

All the Info You Need!

For more information on the 2022 budget and Five-Year Financial Plan please visit qathet.ca. You can also contact Linda Greenan, Manager of Financial Services at [email protected] or at 604-485-2260.