A public hearing will be held next month for a possible Powell River apartment building.

Local developer Agius Builders is proposing a three storey building on Algoma Avenue, north of Burnaby Street, that would have six, two-bedroom units of 750 to 800 square feet each.

Council passed the first two readings to rezone the vacant lot, put conditions on the development that it stay as a rental property for 25 years once the building if fully occupied and that the building be limited in height to 8.5 meters (28 feet).

There’s also a condition the developer also has to provide a dozen covered bicycle spaces with electrical outlets for e-bikes due to limited parking availability. There’s also a request the developer make a contribution to the city’s affordable housing reserve fund.

Coun. George Doubt said there’s a lot of positive things about the development, such as providing much-needed rental housing and creating the environment for active transportation. “I am really happy to see this thing going ahead,” he said.

Mayor Dave Formosa added that it’s a “good infill” development as many employees in the lower Marine Avenue area walk and bike to work.

The public meeting will happen Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.