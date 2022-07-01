Remembering garbage and recycling day just got easier!

The qathet Regional District and the City of Powell River have launched a free mobile app to help residents stay aware of their recycling and garbage pickup day, receive service alerts, learn more about special collection events and initiatives and access the Waste Wizard search tool which helps users find out what waste items go where.

The new qathet Waste Wise mobile app will notify and deliver waste and recycling service reminders and alerts. qathet Waste Wise app is personalized to a resident’s address to provide details on which collection streams are being collected each week. It automatically adjusts for holiday collection schedules.

Residents can choose to receive a “push” notification through the App to their smart phone or smart device, at a time of their choosing, either the day before or the day of their collection or continue to receive reminders by email and voice call. Never miss a collection day again, get informed on waste diversion events happening in the community, reduce your environmental footprint, and be waste wise!

The free qathet Waste Wise App is available to both iPhone and Android users. To download the App, simply search “qathet Waste Wise” in the App store or Google play stores and download.

Questions about the App, Reminders, Curbside Collection, or any other curbside collection related items can be directed to Operation Services Secretary at opssecretary@powellriver.ca or 604-485-8657.

The Let’s Talk Trash Team is contracted by the qathet Regional District to support waste reducing education initiatives for the region. The qathet Regional District is responsible for long term planning and management of solid waste for the entire qathet Regional District, which includes the City of Powell River. For more information on the qathet Regional District solid waste management services, please visit qathet.ca/waste-management. For resources, articles, and general questions about waste and recycling visit the Let’s Talk Trash team online, email info@letstalktrash.ca or call the qathet Regional District at 604-485-2260.



