The SCRD says an independent investigator has determined alternate director, and District of Sechelt mayor, John Henderson breached the SCRD Respectful Workplace Policy and the code of conduct for directors.

According to a media release, the board met yesterday to address the board’s response to the incident, which took place in a public board meeting in the spring where Henderson had a short verbal outburst towards one member of the SCRD staff.

The board voted, at the meeting, to censure Henderson and request the District of Sechelt remove him from his role on the board for the remainder of his term as mayor.

In an emailed statement, Henderson says he is disappointed with the SCRD’s decision and wishes he could change what happened.

“I am disappointed by the SCRD’s decision to issue a public censure for my short verbal outburst, said to one person in the heat of the moment, following a contentious discussion about our water dire water situation,” he says. “To be clear, I regret my comment and that I allowed my frustrations to get the better of me.

“And I’ve expressed this to the SCRD directors.”

The SCRD has been contacted regarding Henderson’s comment, but they have not yet replied.