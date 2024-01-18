Powell River RCMP say they are suspending a search for a missing 68-year-old woman because of weather conditions, and you are asked to contact them if you know where she is.

According to police, Linda Diane Albert was reported missing late on Jan. 13. Friends say she was last seen on Jan. 6.

This comes after a search on Jan. 15 by RCMP police dogs and Powell River Search and Rescue. Police say a resident found a vehicle registered to Albert on the trail to Fairview Bay and Rainy Day Lake near Saltery Bay. Nothing of significance was found.

Albert is described as white, around five feet, two inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. RCMP say the search will resume when conditions allow.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 604-485-6255 and quote file 2024-185.