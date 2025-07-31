Subscribe to Local News
40-bed temporary shelter opening in Powell River this winter

A new temporary shelter will soon open in Powell River to replace the now closed emergency shelter.

The B.C. Government announced in partnership with BC Housing, the City of Powell River and Lift Community Services that a 40-bed temporary shelter will open this winter at 7104 Barnet St.

Powell River – Sunshine Coast MLA Randene Neill said it was important to both the city and the province to get another shelter open as soon as possible following the closure of the emergency shelter in March.

“Shelters are the very first wrong on the ladder to get folks back to permanency and security and everybody deserves a roof over their head.”

The new shelter will be operated by Lift and offer 24/7 staffing, meals, laundry, showers and storage, and have connections to housing and support services.

The qathet overdose prevention service will also be located at the site, offering a stand-alone trailer, outdoor inhalation support, and a peer-recovery navigator to connect people with recovery services.

Powell River Mayor Ron Woznow said the response to get a new shelter open reflects the collaboration needed to address complex challenges like homelessness.

“Together, we will provide opportunities for Powell River residents to have the accommodation and medical support they require.”

The shelter requires city council approval and is expected to open sometime this winter if it gets the greenlight.

Neill added they would like to get the temporary shelter up and running as soon as possible by the fall though if they can get the necessary permits organized ahead of time.

