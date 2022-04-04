- Advertisement -

Powell River RCMP are investigating an alleged stabbing after a man tried to prevent a theft.

Police say the incident happened on April 1 at around 12:30 a.m. on Lytton Street near Brunswick Avenue.

It was reported that a man had seen the suspect behaving suspiciously, according to police. They say the man saw the suspect enter a carport and leave with items believed to be stolen.

The man decided to confront the suspect but was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the process, according to RCMP.

Police say the suspect then fled the area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old, around five feet 10 inches tall and 150 lbs. The man also is described as having medium-length hair, wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a white bandana pulled up to their chin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.