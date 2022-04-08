- Advertisement -

A man who police say had multiple warrants was arrested after allegedly breaking into a cabin.

Police say the break-in happened at Lois Lake on the afternoon of March 30. Items were allegedly stolen from inside the cabin.

Police later found a vehicle in a ditch about a kilometre away that a witness saw at the cabin. Officers went to the campsite of the vehicle’s owner and arrested a woman and her boyfriend.

Police say the boyfriend provided a false identity. When he was correctly identified, police say the man was found to have multiple outstanding warrants in Alberta for possession of a forged credit card, resisting a peace officer and breach of probation.

The warrants were extended to B.C. and the man was sent to Alberta, according to police.

Charges are being prepared against the vehicle owner for break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.