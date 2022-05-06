- Advertisement -

Several governments and agencies are using personal stories to shine a light on the housing crisis in the qathet Regional District.

The video project by Vancouver Coastal Health, qathet Regional District, Tla’amin Nation and the City of Powell River is called “Home at Last” and documents the lives of 15 people who faced challenges in the region where housing vacancy is less than 1 per cent.

Regional Social Planner Meriko Kubota says the housing market, be it rental for home ownership, is “fierce.” A Regional Housing Needs Assessment report last year found four in 10 renters couldn’t afford their rent.

The YouTube videos touch on out-of-box solutions to home ownership such as two couples from Lund who are in a co-ownership agreement.

The stories will also show up in qathet Living magazine.

The regional district hopes the videos will “inspire compassion in our community” as it looks for solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

The video series was funded by Vancouver Coastal Health and shot by Powell River videographer Claudia Medina.