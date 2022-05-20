- Advertisement -

The provincial government has announced additional housing spaces for people in Powell River suffering from mental health and substance abuse.

British Columbia’s s mental health and addictions minister announced 20 new complex-care housing spaces for the city today.

The money was part of this year’s budget to spend $164 million over three years to help as many as 500 people dealing with mental health or drug issues.

Sheila Malcolmson says the spaces will allow professionals to treat the afflicted right in their homes and break the cycle of homelessness.

The 20 housing units will be in a central site in Powell River but locations haven’t been chosen yet. Locations are being reviewed by Vancouver Coastal Health in conjunction with the Tla’amin Nation, Lift Community Services and the City of Powell River.

The government also announced four “transitional spaces” for people to access during “periods of acute need” and another four “stabilization or respite spaces” for short-term community supports.

In a news release, Mayor Dave Formosa is thankful for the new services. “This next level of care will enhance supports for people struggling with mental-health and substance-use issues. The city looks forward to working with these partners to make this new service a reality.”

The government says sites should be ready late this year.