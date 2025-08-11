An alleged assault outside a Powell River business last month has RCMP turning to the public for information.

RCMP received the alleged assault report on July 15 outside the front entrance of Staples between 8:05 and 8:15 p.m.

One man was allegedly chased before being punched and kicked by three individuals, all of whom are believed to be male.

Two of the individuals were seen in the area on bicycles while the other was on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.