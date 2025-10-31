It’s shaping up to be a wet and windy Halloween for most of the Sunshine Coast, including the Powell River area.

An intense weather system is moving into the region today, bringing moderate rainfall and strong winds.

Environment Canada warns the system could cause temporary power outages and hazardous driving conditions.

A statement from the national weather forecaster says southeast winds gusting between 70 to 90 km/h should be expected.

A statement from the City of Powell River advises residents to secure outdoor items such as patio furniture, garbage bins and seasonal decorations before the winds strengthen. Motorists are also urged to adjust their speed and watch for changing conditions.

More updates and alerts are available through Environment Canada’s website and social media channels.