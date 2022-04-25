- Advertisement -

A Powell River woman will be hiking the 180 kilometer Sunshine Coast Trail in a bid to raise a lot of money for the Powell River Hospice Society.

Janet Kenmuir and her hiking partner, Katie Warren, plan to set out May 2 on the excursion that’s expected to take 10-11 days.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Kenmuir says she’s hiked the parts of the Sunshine Coast Trail before but not the entire trail from Sarah Point Campground to Lang Bay.

Lund Water Taxi donated their services to ensure the woman and anybody else who donates to the Powell River Hospice Society can join the hike starting at Sarah Point. The boat leaves at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 2.

Kenmuir says she started volunteering with the hospice society after the hospice in Richmond took care of her grandmother nine years ago during her final days.

“Every weekend and every time I could get some time off, I’d go spend it there with her. Amazing place. It was just so beautiful. They were so good to her and she died with me there and it hit my heart and it wasn’t something I was so passionate for,” she said.

Kenmuir would like to eventually see a hospice building in Powell River. “It’s just a beautiful thing to have hospice here and I’m hoping one day they’ll have a building here!”

In her work at Evergreen Extended Care, Kenmuir says she was able to get a grant last year to renovate a family room for families to use when their loved one is at the end of life.

The Powell River Hospice Society provides social, emotional and spiritual support to individuals at the end of their life, as well as support for family and friends to help them through the grieving process.

While there’s been a healthy competition in the past, Janet has teamed up her health care friend, Jodie Young, for fundraising. They are hoping to raise $5,000.

You can find their page here.

“Hopefully we get through this. There’s a lot of wildlife out there right now,” Kenmuir laughed.

The virtual Hike for Hospice event takes place the week of May 8.